Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves tuition rate, minor updates to policies, regulations and forms

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education Tuesday, September 15th approved increasing substitute pay from $70 per day to $75 per day. Substitute teachers were also approved.

The tuition rate was approved at$13,500 per year, along with other items that included the 2020-2021 testing calendar, after school contracts, the Local Compliance Statement, and hiring Sally Schroeder as a student aide.

Minor updates were approved for policies, regulations, and forms regarding prohibition against harassment, discrimination, and retaliation; prohibition against sexual harassment and retaliation under Title 9; and student use of tobacco, alcohol, drugs, and vapor products.

The Newtown-Harris Board also adopted policies, regulations, and forms involving temporary alternative placement agreements, lead testing in water samples, an anti-Israel boycott prohibition, and service animals in schools.

