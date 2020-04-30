Virtual commencement, a first for North Central Missouri College

The year 2020 will mark the first time in the history of North Central Missouri College to offer a virtual commencement ceremony. Graduates, friends, and families will be able to watch a recorded virtual commencement ceremony and the list of graduate names read online this year. 2020 will mark the largest graduating class in the college’s 93-year history.

The 2020 commencement ceremony will be broadcasted via YouTube and linked on our NCMC Commencement webpage at https://www.ncmissouri.edu/commencement-celebration/

“We hope the virtual ceremony captures some of the pomp and circumstance of our campus celebration, and each graduate has the opportunity to see the conferring of degrees and hear their name called,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs. “We realize this isn’t ideal, but we are honored to have such a great group of graduates who understand the circumstances surrounding it. This is a historical event, and we hope the virtual ceremony will serve to honor their accomplishments and provide them with a special memory to share with future generations.”

North Central Missouri College is honoring our graduates by encouraging congratulatory messages to be posted on our NCMC Facebook page at @NCMCPirates. NCMC has also sent each graduate a packet in the mail with their cap, tassel, custom 2020 grad t-shirt, personalized notes from advisors, 2020 commencement program, and if a nursing student, a nursing pin. Graduates are encouraged to take a picture with their cap, tassel, and t-shirt and submit to ncmcmarket@gmail.com by Monday, May 4, to be included on social media.

NCMC is also celebrating our 2020 graduates by asking our campus community and extended family to tie a red and black ribbon around their tree, fence post, etc. to recognize our graduates across the state, country, and world! Those celebrating and/or recognizing high school graduates are encouraged to add sets of ribbons using those school colors as well. Pirate pride and creativity have spread, and other Missouri institutions are jumping on board to recognize their graduates and celebrating the completion of degrees across the state.

