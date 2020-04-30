Livingston County Health Department issues statement on Phase 1 of reopening

The Livingston County Health Department has offered guidance as the state enters Phase 1 of reopening.

Health Center Administrator Sherry Weldon says individual distancing and distancing in public will continue, even with the easing of work restrictions put in place by the state order. She notes it is necessary to take small steps and reassess the level of threat along the way.

Pauses between changes in protective measures will last at least two weeks to see if there is a spike in new cases. If there is a large spike after any change, Weldon says the change will either be paused or rolled back.

Community members are asked to do their part in fighting the Coronavirus. That includes sometimes staying home or wearing a mask to the grocery store.

Community members are also asked to share information on social media and with families and communities from reliable resources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health officials.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares