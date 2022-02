Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt addressed Missouri’s state representatives Wednesday morning.

The Missouri Republican covered topics ranging from the economy to mental health and infrastructure to education. He also told a story with a line that some could interpret as referencing the recent stand-off in the state senate regarding redistricting.

The full speech to Missouri State Representatives may be seen below.

(Main photo is a screenshot of Blunt YouTube video addressing state representatives)



