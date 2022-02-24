Audio: GOP Party moves to block lawmaker’s attempt to run for office

State News February 24, 2022 KTTN News
Patricia Derges State Representative
The Missouri Republican Party has refused to take a required filing fee from a southwest Missouri lawmaker attempting to run for office. 

 

 

Charlie Dalton, with the Missouri Republican Party, confirmed the move to block Representative Tricia Derges from running for office this year. Derges, of Nixa, has been indicted on federal Medicaid fraud allegations.

Charges accuse Derges of selling fake stem cell treatments at her clinics in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark – a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. Other charges allege that she fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid. Derges has maintained her innocence and is scheduled to go on trial later this year.

(Photo of Tricia Derges courtesy Wikipedia)

