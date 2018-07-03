Vendor registration now open for “Chautauqua in the Park”

Vendor registration is now open for the 34th Annual Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe which will be held at Simpson Park September 8th and 9th.

Chautauqua in the Park will have booths representing different types of crafts, art, food, and farmers market offerings as well as entertainment from local and regional acts.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce notes booth guidelines require that “items sold need to be quality, original, handcrafted, and/or creatively and artistically enhanced by the seller”. The guidelines also require pictures showing the detail of merchandise representative of the work to be exhibited and sold to be submitted with the with the application and payment.

Space is available for craft booths, food booths sponsored by non-profit organizations or for-profit ventures, and farmers market booths for individuals and organizations wishing to sell homegrown or homemade items. The regular registration deadline for booths is July 31st.

Applications will be accepted after that date on a space-available basis, and a late fee will be applied. Applications are available online by clicking HERE or at the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Office, 514 Washington Street in Chillicothe, and by calling the Chamber Office at 660-646-4050.

Simpson Park in Chillicothe will be closed to car and truck traffic, golf carts, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, and scooters September 7th through 9th for the safety of participants.

Time will be provided for vendors to set up that Friday afternoon and evening as well as that Saturday morning. Those attending will be able to park in and around the park with a limited number of handicapped spaces available. Those needing handicapped parking or assistance should enter through the Walnut Street gate of Simpson Park.

Like this: Like Loading...