Grundy County Sheriff reports four arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of four area individuals over the last few days.
Nineteen-year-old Taya Sternquist of Trenton was arrested Monday on a probation violation of special conditions on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Her bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
Fifty-year-old Missy Obey of Unionville was arrested Monday on a probation violation of laws by being charged with a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance. She was originally charged with stealing and her bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.
Sternquist and Obey are scheduled for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th.
Fifty-six-year-old Jay Loran Delong of Trenton was arrested Sunday on misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense. His bond was set at $2,500 cash only. Court documents accuse Delong of knowingly causing physical contact to an adult family or household member knowing the person would regard the contact as offensive.
Twenty-two year old Tristan Lee Vencill of Trenton was arrested Monday on a charge of misdemeanor stealing. His bond was set at $1,500 cash only. Court documents accuse Vencill of appropriating $200 owned by Cheyenne Huskey without her consent and with the purpose to deprive her thereof.
Delong and Vencill are scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court July 10th.