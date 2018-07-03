Grundy County Sheriff reports four arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of four area individuals over the last few days.

Nineteen-year-old Taya Sternquist of Trenton was arrested Monday on a probation violation of special conditions on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Her bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

Fifty-year-old Missy Obey of Unionville was arrested Monday on a probation violation of laws by being charged with a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance. She was originally charged with stealing and her bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.

Sternquist and Obey are scheduled for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th.

Fifty-six-year-old Jay Loran Delong of Trenton was arrested Sunday on misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense. His bond was set at $2,500 cash only. Court documents accuse Delong of knowingly causing physical contact to an adult family or household member knowing the person would regard the contact as offensive.

Twenty-two year old Tristan Lee Vencill of Trenton was arrested Monday on a charge of misdemeanor stealing. His bond was set at $1,500 cash only. Court documents accuse Vencill of appropriating $200 owned by Cheyenne Huskey without her consent and with the purpose to deprive her thereof.

Delong and Vencill are scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court July 10th.

Like this: Like Loading...