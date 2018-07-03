Route N to close at No Creek on Thursday

Harsh winters and hot summers put wear and tear on Missouri’s aging infrastructure. Such is the case with the No Creek Bridge on Route N east of Trenton in Grundy County.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route N to all traffic at No Creek on Thursday, July 5, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. During the closure, motorists should find an alternate route. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The bridge was built in 1933 and carries approximately 160 vehicles per day.

