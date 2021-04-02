Vehicle stolen on Thursday morning in Chillicothe recovered in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police say a car allegedly stolen Thursday morning was recovered Thursday afternoon in Daviess County. The police department reported that authorities were processing the car, and officers were working to identify a possible suspect.

Chillicothe Police said the Highway Patrol recovered the vehicle on Daviess County Route F, east of Jamesport; however, no other details were released as authorities report the investigation is continuing.

It was approximately 6:30 Thursday morning when officers took a report from the 300 block of Madison Street regarding a blue stolen 2003 Chrysler Voyager minivan.

The driver of the vehicle eluded officers and allegedly attempted to use that minivan to assault law enforcement. It was believed that the driver was wearing a red and black hoodie when the vehicle was reportedly observed on Route V in Daviess County.

