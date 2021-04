Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call Thursday evening involving heavy equipment on fire.

Firefighters went to the area of Wetlands Road and Grand River, where they found a Hyundai 320 track hoe with fire in the engine and the cab.

The owner was listed as J and D Sand of 1000 Gilbert.

Firefighters used 750 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. The department was at the scene for nearly 30 minutes after 6 o’clock last evening.

