Shoulder and culvert work planned on multiple dates for routes in Macon County

Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be doing shoulder and culvert work on Macon County routes on the dates and locations below.

Highway 36 – April 6, road will be down to one lane from the Chariton River bridge to Fireworks Avenue for shoulder work. There will be a 16 ft. width restriction in place while the work is completed between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. that day.

Macon County Route Z – April 12, road will be closed from Arizona Street to Bugle Avenue for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. that day.

Macon County Route Z – April 13-14, road will be closed from Macon County Route V V to Anchor Avenue for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.

Macon County Route V V – April 15-16, road will be closed from Arctic Road to Beaver Street for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.

For the closures, motorists will need to find alternate routes during those times. For more information on this and other roadworks in your area, you can visit the MoDOT website or call the customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

