Vehicle demolished on I-35 after going out of control on icy bridge deck

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people received injuries Monday morning when a vehicle went out of control on an icy bridge deck and traveled off Interstate 35 approximately four miles to the south of Cameron.

The northbound sports utility vehicle traveled too fast for the road conditions at 7:25 this morning when it went off the east side of the highway, the vehicle struck a tree and overturned onto its passenger side demolishing the vehicle.

Taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center was the driver 59-year-old Vesta Smith of Independence who was listed with minor injuries. The injuries were described as moderate for two passengers, 58-year-old Ruth Murphy of Belton and 54-year-old Mary Robinett of Wellington.

All occupants were using seat belts. Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Cameron Fire Department.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares