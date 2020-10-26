Two injured after crashing on ice-covered bridge floor on Highway 63

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Two residents of Linneus received minor injuries this morning when a car went out of control on an ice-covered bridge floor on the Highway 63 bypass just south of Kirksville.

The car went off the left side of the road and struck the bridge injuring the driver, 57-year-old Steven Gelski, and 69-year-old Clifford White, who sought treatment at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Assistance was provided by the Kirksville Police, Kirksville Fire and Rescue, and Adair County Sheriff’s Department.

Both occupants were using seat belts and the car received moderate damage in the 9:30 accident this morning.

