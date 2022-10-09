SUV demolished in Saturday night crash

A Maryville resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Highway 46 west of Maryville.

Thirty-three-year-old Amber Osborn was taken to Mosaic Lifecare in Maryville.

The accident happened Saturday night two miles west of Maryville on Highway 46 as the westbound SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a barbed wire fence, became airborne, hit the ground with its front fender, skidded, hit another ditch, and came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.

The SUV was demolished and Osborn was not wearing a seat belt.

