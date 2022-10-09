Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.

A Hamilton resident was arrested Sunday morning in Caldwell County. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephen Nixdorf was arrested on a warrant out of Chillicothe for having expired plates. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center where he was listed as bondable.

A Gilman City resident was arrested early Sunday morning in Daviess County. Twenty-year-old Quentin Hughs was accused of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

A Bethany resident was arrested early Sunday morning in Harrison County. Twenty-nine-year-old Rolando Robeldo Saldana was accused of careless and imprudent driving by excessive speed and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

A Salisbury resident was arrested late Saturday evening in Randolph County. Thirty-two-year-old Crystal Goddard was arrested on three charges of driving while intoxicated with an individual under the age of 17 in the car. She was taken to the Moberly Police Department where she was later released.