Spickard Board of Education increases pay for substitute teachers

Citing a need for more substitutes, the Spickard R-2 Board of Education has increased pay. Substitutes at Spickard will now receive $100 per day, effective immediately.

Drinking water at the school will be tested for possible lead contamination, in compliance with a Senate bill. “Get the Lead Out LLC” has been approved for the testing.

Approval was given for budget amendments, the professional development plan, the after-school club plan, and new MSBA board policies. A field trip to the Ararat Shrine Circus in Independence was approved for Nov. 17.

Superintendent Erica Eakes reported that the final Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) has been submitted to the state. Work is set to begin today on the third-floor restroom at the school. The fall MSBA meeting in Brookfield is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Adult meal prices have been set at $4.80 for lunch and $2.75 for breakfast. Spickard School staff will continue to receive meals for free. The Spickard district will reimburse the federal school lunch and breakfast program for the cost of the meals. It was also reported that board members have completed the mandatory one-hour board refresher training.

Among upcoming events, Spickard will not have school on Oct. 9 due to an in-service program for teachers. Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Oct. 26, with an early dismissal at 1 p.m. that Thursday. There will be no school at Spickard the following day.

