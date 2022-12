Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101.

Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond.

The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it to skid and strike a ditch.

Vehicle damage was moderate and Camp was using a seat belt.

