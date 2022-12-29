Obituary & Services: Effie Cleora (Witten) McReynolds

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Graveside Services for Effie Cleora McReynolds will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the family plot in Edinburg Cemetery formerly Edinburg I.O.O.F. Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Martin pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church will officiate the services.

Cleora 97 was a lifelong resident of Trenton. She entered Heaven’s gates Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, at the family home where she had resided for 76 years. Cleora, the daughter of Vernie E and Zola Mae (Ridge) Witten was born Dec.19, 1925, at the family farm near Jamesport, MO. She attended Charity grade school near Jamesport and was a 1943 graduate of Trenton High School. She married Gene McReynolds on July 14, 1946, in Trenton where they resided together in the home that Mr. McReynolds built for them in 1946. Mr. McReynolds preceded her in death on August 18, 1995.

Cleora began her working career as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. She also worked part-time through the years at Mattingly’s, Gambles, and Adams Paint and Paper. Cleora was an avid bridge player and enjoyed having coffee with friends. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, several bridge clubs, the TASK Club, and the Riverside Country Club.

Survivors include one daughter Patty Maples and husband Dennis of Winter Garden, Florida. One brother Gearld Witten and wife Mary Ann of Emporia, Kansas, and one sister-in-law Ida Lou Witten of Portales, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Christopher and Jennifer Maples, both of Winter Garden, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Cleora was preceded in death by her sister Beulah Pollard and a brother, Vernie Witten Jr.

Cleora cherished the time she spent with her family and her friends all through the years. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Cleora McReynolds which may be left with or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

