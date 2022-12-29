Chillicothe City Council approves paramedic promotions

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session December 27th includes approving three paramedic promotions that will go into effect January 2nd.

Jonathon Nolan was promoted from lieutenant/paramedic to captain/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $58,114.56 annually or $21.62 hourly.

Bill Gutshall was promoted from engineer/paramedic to lieutenant/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $55,238.40 annually or $20.55 hourly.

Josh Kelly was promoted from firefighter/paramedic to engineer/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $51,959.04 annually or $19.33 hourly.

