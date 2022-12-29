Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th.

28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.

A probable cause statement says Tucker and his girlfriend had a verbal argument, and he threw a package of crackers at her that hit her arm. Tucker also allegedly took the woman’s phone away from her when she tried to contact a friend, hit her in the head multiple times, pulled her hair, called her names, and pushed her.

The probable cause statement accuses Tucker of grabbing the woman by the throat and choking her after she called 911 from her Apple Watch. He then reportedly left before law enforcement arrived.

Tucker allegedly never arrived to speak to a deputy in person after he reportedly said he would.

It is noted Tucker has a criminal history that includes several previous offenses and convictions of domestic violence.

