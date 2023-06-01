Obituary: David Southwick

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mr. David L. Southwick, 69, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 12:24 A.M., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his residence under the care of The Rivers Hospice.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time.

Mr. Southwick was born on April 20, 1954, in Des Moines, Iowa the son of Vera May Southwick.

He was a retired self-employed mechanic.

His survivors include three daughters Sandra Beerbower-McLaren, Des Moines, Iowa, Matacha Jones, Trenton, Missouri, Skyla Herring, Trenton, Missouri; one son Jesse Southwick, Trenton, Missouri; his significate other Toni Ashley of the home; eight grandchildren Eric Lovett, Riley Jones, Tabitha Jones, Kayson Herring, Kyden Herring, Teri Sherman, Tiffany Sherman, Tracy Sherman; several great-grandchildren; three sisters Kathy Reeder, Trenton, Missouri, Casandra Gathercole, Trenton, Missouri, Shelly McClain, Des Moines, Iowa; two brothers Dennis Jeffers and wife Nikki, Des Moines, Iowa and Duane Jeffers.

He was preceded in death by his mother and one son David Lee Southwick, Jr.

Related