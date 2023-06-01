June is National Safety Month

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In June, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance joins the National Safety Council in promoting National Safety Month – an annual observance to emphasize that safety should be considered a top priority year-round, especially as people engage in more outdoor activities and summer travel.

According to NSC, accidents are the third leading cause of U.S. deaths, behind heart disease and cancer. In 2021, 62 million people – about 1 in 5 – sought medical attention for an injury due to an accident.

“We encourage Missourians to take safety seriously, particularly as outdoor activities and travel increase during the summer and, whenever possible, take action to eliminate and prevent dangerous situations around you,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance and 2023 President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Missourians should consider the following:

Travel safely – Summer is the peak season for highway work zones. Distracted driving, excessive speed, and following too closely are three leading causes of crashes. Always buckle up and never leave a child in a car (look before you lock).

Swim/Boat safely – Always be attentive when near or on the water. Over 4,000 people drown yearly; children up to age four are the most susceptible. Congested waterways, large boat wakes, and changing weather are all things to consider. Life jackets save lives.

Use fire safely – Never walk away from a lit grill, and set your grill at least 10 feet from your house at all times, away from dwellings and overhanging branches. Build campfires away from anything that can burn, and closely watch children when a fire pit is in use. Fireworks are dangerous to people and pets, and using them puts your property at risk. Professionals with training and the appropriate tools manage the safest and most spectacular displays.

Handle home repairs safely – Slips, trips, and falls are the most common accidents in and around the home. Keep floors and surfaces clear of clutter, wear appropriate footwear, avoid loose clothing, and follow the 3-point contact rule when climbing a ladder (two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand). When outdoors – be aware of your surroundings, take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water.

Operate outdoor equipment safely – Wear appropriate personal protective equipment based on the machinery being operated, including gloves, safety glasses, a hard hat, and hearing protection. Before operating, inspect your surroundings to ensure it is clear of any debris and secure small children and pets inside. Never allow young children on or around equipment with moving blades, even as passengers.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.

