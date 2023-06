Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Weather played a part in a power outage that affected 1,272 meters in Trenton on Thursday night, May 31st.

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton reports lightning struck at the electric plant substation by the reservoir on Crowder Road, and that tripped a breaker. Crews were able to close the breaker, and power was restored after about 30 minutes.

Grundy County Emergency Management reports the power outage was generally west of the railroad other than areas near Chicago Street and Pleasant Plain.

