Chillicothe Police, Livingston County Sheriff recover stolen property, multiple theft cases solved, investigation ongoing

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police report personal property items have been recovered in what is believed to be several instances of stealing in recent months.

Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, Chillicothe Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 200 block of East 3rd Street. Police Sergeant Cody Dysart says over the past seven months, officers and detectives have taken several reports of thefts. They conducted follow-ups and worked with other agencies in an attempt to locate stolen property and identify suspects.

After getting search warrants on phones and a residence in the 200 block of East 3rd, Dysart said police seized several thousand dollars worth of property, potentially solving A majority of theft cases in Chillicothe, Livingston County, and other jurisdictions. During the search, the police sergeant reported burglary tools were seized. He noted suspects have been identified with one of them currently in custody on other charges.

Dysart said police have several follow-ups to conduct, victims to contact, and meetings held with other agencies before the case is closed. They also will be looking to recover more stolen property during the continuing investigation.

Sergeant Dysart recognized the law enforcement team as being proactive on criminal issues and working alongside other agencies to come to a successful conclusion.

Related