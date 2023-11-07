North Central Missouri College annual roll call event set for Veteran’s Day

In honor of Veterans Day, North Central Missouri College will participate in its annual NCMC Roll Call Event. The NCMC Roll Call will be held at noon on Friday, November 10, in front of Geyer Hall on the NCMC main campus in Trenton, MO. Members of the public are invited to attend.

The program will include NCMC student leaders, faculty, staff, and Board of Trustee members. Area Veterans and Fallen Heroes will be honored in a roll call of names read during the ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Cross Hall Lobby.

To learn more about the annual Roll Call event at NCMC, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact Lesli Collins at 660-359-3948.