Missouri man pleads guilty to child pornography charge, hiding camera in bathroom

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man admitted hiding a camera in a bathroom that captured images and videos of girls.

Dennis J. Naumann, 55, from St. Charles County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one count each of attempted production of child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography.



Naumann admitted uploading at least 50 videos containing child sexual abuse material to Dropbox. He also admitted possessing videos and still images of underage girls that he had produced by hiding a video camera in a bathroom. Naumann shared images or videos he produced with the camera with two others, his plea agreement says.

At his sentencing, Naumann faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison for the attempted production charge and at least five years in prison for the receipt charge.

The St. Charles County Cybercrime Task Force, the St. Charles County Police Department, and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

Related