Marceline man pleads not guilty to 30 counts of sex crimes

February 8, 2023
A Marceline man facing multiple felony sex-related charges in two cases in Linn County entered pleas of not guilty on February 7th.

Forty-eight-year-old Shane Allen Ware waived formal arraignment in the cases, and they were passed to April 4th for setting or disposition. A bond hearing in one case will be on February 14th.

In the case with the bond hearing scheduled for next week, Ware has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and five counts of first-degree statutory rape. Those charges allegedly involved someone younger than 14 years old. He also faces five counts of first-degree child molestation. The charges in the case are listed as stemming from 2006 to 2010.

In the other case, Ware has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy involving a person less than 14 and five counts of first-degree child molestation. Those charges stem from 2009 to 2014.

The court previously ordered the probable cause statements to be kept confidential to protect the victims’ rights.

