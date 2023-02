Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fundraiser will be held next week for the Trenton High School choir program. “Trenton’s Got Talent” will be held at the Trenton Performing Arts Center on February 17th at 7 pm.

The program is to include two groups of at least three singers, three duets, and nine individual singers.

Admission will cost $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children who are in preschool or younger will be admitted for free to Trenton’s Got Talent on February 17th.

