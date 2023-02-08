Obituary & Services: Garry Leon Reynolds

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Garry Leon Reynolds, 81 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville surrounded by his loved ones.

Garry was born December 7, 1941, in Kirksville to Basil Leon and Norma Jean (Lawson) Reynolds.

He married Vera (Mangus) Reynolds in 1959 which ended in 1974, and two children were born to this marriage; Son- Jeffrey Leon Reynolds, who preceded him in death. Jeffrey has one child who survives: Bobby Leon Reynolds (Grafton) and his wife Melissa of Laclede. Surviving daughter- Jeana Lynn (Reynolds) Blackburn and her husband Jack of Milan. Jeana has two children who survive: Brooke Nichole Cox of St. Joseph, and Justin Douglas Blackburn of Milan.

He was also married to Jodi (Struble) Miskimins in 1978 which ended in 1987, and she had two children, Traci Fields and Tod Johnson whom he always loved as his own.

He also had special friends- Kaycee Trevino and Jason Tucker of Green City, and their children Keylee Jacobs and Jett Tucker. He loved spending time with Keylee, picking her up from school, watching her ride her scooter, and always bragged about how artistic she was. She kept him on his toes and enjoyed painting rocks and drawing pictures for him.

Over the years Garry has had several “special friends” that meant a lot to him which include Brent Shafer and Tim Harrelson. They were always there to help him with his spraying company and were there until the end. He always thought of them as his own and they were always by his side through the good times and the bad.

Garry has two surviving sisters, (Sissy) Zelda Guy and late husband Richard of St. Joseph, and their son Mark and Kelly Guy of St. Joseph. Sissy and Garry were very close and spoke almost daily. They enjoyed spending time together and reminiscing about past family memories, and (Sugar) Doris Gifford and husband Scott of Montana and their son Jeremiah of Colorado.

Garry grew up in Novinger and Green City, graduating from Green City in 1959. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Green City. He went into farming and farmed the rest of his life with help from several men and his dad. Garry was the Sheriff of Sullivan County from 1973 to 1976. He then worked for Missouri Mining for 8 years in security. In 1992, he started a custom spraying business until he retired in 2018. Garry enjoyed quail and turkey hunting and collecting pocket knives, and replica tractors. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with the people that loved him.

A Celebration of Life for Garry will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City with a few words being said at 7:45 PM. Inurnment will take place at a later time at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

