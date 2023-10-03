Homecoming flu shot clinic set for October 6 at Milan Senior Center

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department is gearing up to host a special homecoming flu shot clinic on October 6th. This event, set to take place at the Sullivan County Senior Center in Milan, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary.

Local residents as young as six months old are eligible to receive their flu shots at the clinic. However, a few stipulations have been set. Parents or guardians must accompany participants who are under 18 years old. Additionally, pregnant women who wish to avail of the service need to present a doctor’s order.

For a smooth process on the day of the clinic, participants are advised to wear short-sleeved shirts. Those with insurance are also reminded to bring their insurance cards.

