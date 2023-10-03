Trenton Middle School announces early release and Parent/Teacher Conferences

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School will end classes early at 1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, to accommodate its annual Parent/Teacher Conferences. The conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a brief intermission from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Parents and guardians looking to discuss their student’s academic progress are welcome to attend. No prior appointment is necessary, as the school is observing a first-come, first-serve basis for the conferences.

Before diving into the conferences, the school administration advises all parents to stop by the middle school office. Here, they can collect their student’s 1st quarter grade report. Any grade cards not collected during the event will be mailed out to families on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Families should also be reminded that there will be no school in the Trenton R9 District on Friday, Oct. 20, or Monday, Oct. 23. The administration encourages parents to mark their calendars accordingly and plan for these days off.

For further information or inquiries, parents and guardians are advised to reach out directly to the Trenton Middle School by either stopping in the office or by phone at (660) 359-4328.

Related