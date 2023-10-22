Gilman City Board of Education updates a host of school policies

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education reviewed and approved mandated policy manual updates on October 18.

The updates involved policies regarding school volunteers, transgender students, admission and withdrawal, student educational records, graduation requirements, and foster care students. Other updates concerned policies about counseling services, employment procedures, pregnancy and childbirth anti-discrimination, lactation accommodation, Holocaust education, a social studies religious influence class, and blind students.

The board approved the Curriculum Program Evaluation.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported that Troyer Roof would repair the roofs damaged during the storms in March.

Elementary School Principal Jill Sperry reported that teachers are working on new reading success plans for students. Second through sixth-grade students have been working on reading goals for the first quarter.

Parent-teacher conferences will be on October 26 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Third-grade students visited Papa Charlie’s Pumpkin Patch on October 12. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was scheduled to visit fourth through sixth-grade students on October 20.

High School Principal Brent Mitchell reported that the end of the first quarter is October 20. School dismissed early.

A Veterans Day program will be held on November 8.

Mitchell said the varsity softball season ended with a record of 12-12.

Junior high school basketball has started. The girls had a record of 1-2, and the boys had a record of 2-1.