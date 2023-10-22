Discover autumn adventures at Missouri state parks in Trenton and Kirksville

Even though summer has ended, there are still a lot of fun things to do at Missouri’s state parks and historic sites.

Tuesdays, Oct. 24 and 31: Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park

Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, preschool children and their guardians are invited to Toddler Tuesdays. Each week, participants will listen to a nature story, make a nature craft, and participate in an activity, such as a nature walk to look at the beauty of the natural world. Meet at Camp Grand River Recreation Hall. Attend one or all the events. Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Night Sky event: Spooktacular Stargazing at Thousand Hills State Park

Come to Thousand Hills State Park and explore the sky. Join the park team, Truman State University faculty, and Adair County Public Library representatives to look through telescopes and learn about the sky. Several telescopes will be set up, but everyone is welcome to bring their telescopes, binoculars, chairs, and blankets. The event is weather permitting. Meet at 6 p.m. at Point Shelter at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.