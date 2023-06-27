City of Maryville to receive $211,000 grant for cleanup of former gas station site

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will present a $211,000 ceremonial check to the City of Maryville, Missouri. The city will host the ceremony at the Maryville Public Safety Building.

EPA has selected the City of Maryville for a Brownfields Cleanup Grant that will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Grant funds will be used to clean up Aunt B’s North Property at 602 South Main Street. The cleanup site operated as a gas station from 1951 until it was closed in 2005. The site is currently vacant and contaminated with petroleum. In addition, two underground storage tanks are still on the property. Grant funds also will be used to conduct two public meetings and perform other community outreach activities.

These investments are part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to grow the American economy from the bottom up and middle out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure to driving over $470 billion in private-sector manufacturing and clean-energy investments in the United States, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

“This Brownfields grant is a significant step toward cleaning up contamination at a vacant former gas station,” said EPA Region 7 Land, Chemical, and Redevelopment Division Director Jeff Robichaud. “We are proud to partner with the City of Maryville, and we share their commitment to enhancing the lives of those who live near this site by cleaning up contamination and engaging with the community.”

“The City of Maryville is deeply appreciative of the funding from EPA to clean up the former gas station property at 602 South Main,” said Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons. “As the city continues to revitalize the entire South Main corridor, the availability of this property is not only important for the environmental health of our community but also for the economic development opportunity presented by a non-contaminated site.”

