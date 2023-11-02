Chillicothe City Council welcomes new 911 dispatcher and front desk clerk

On Monday, October 30, 2023, the City Council of Chillicothe, Missouri, convened for an executive session at 6:12 p.m.

Present at the meeting were Mayor Theresa Kelly, Roze Frampton, Amy Hess, Robert Cowherd, and Jon Maples.

Motions were made during the session. Councilman Ashbrook, supported by Councilman Dupy, moved to approve the hiring of Alyison Widner as a 911 Dispatcher. The position comes with a starting wage of $17.00 per hour, effective October 31, 2023. The motion was passed with a unanimous vote of 4-0.

Another motion by Councilman Ashbrook, this time seconded by Councilwoman Soper, was to approve the hiring of Hannah Woelfle as a Front Desk Clerk. The role offers a wage of $15.75 per hour, effective November 1, 2023. This motion also passed with a unanimous vote of 4-0.