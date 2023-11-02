Limited RSV vaccine supply now available for seniors in Livingston County

The Livingston County Health Center would like to announce that a very limited supply of the RSV vaccine is now available to residents aged 60 and older.

The RSV vaccine can prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV can cause illness in people of all ages but may be especially serious for infants and older adults.

Adults at the highest risk for severe RSV disease include older adults, adults with chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease, those with weakened immune systems, or certain other underlying medical conditions, and individuals who live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Appointments will be scheduled according to vaccine supply, and a waitlist will be maintained to best serve the public. To make an appointment, please call 660-646-5506 during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.