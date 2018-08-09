Utica man pleads guilty to assault charge

A Utica man accused of creating a disturbance and allegedly injuring two police officers pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault on Wednesday.

Online court information indicates 27-year-old Robert Michael Contello waived his formal arraignment in Livingston County Circuit Court. He was assessed 15 days in jail and given credit for time served. Contello was also assessed a $645 board bill, $106.50 in court costs, $10 for crime victim judgment, and $220 for restitution.

Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel previously reported two officers received minor injuries during an incident in July.

