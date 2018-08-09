Audio: Missouri farmers voice concerns about tariffs at town hall meeting

A number of farmers spoke at a town hall gathering hosted by Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill Wednesday in Springfield. Most of them, including James Tucker, said they are losing money and are concerned about losing their farms due to the Trade War with China.

The price of soybeans has dropped 20% since tariffs against China started. McCaskill is against the tariffs. 87-year-old Dale Edmondson told KOLR-TV that he has 7,000 bushels of soybeans from last year that haven’t yet been sold. Edmondson offered advice to President Trump, who imposed the tariffs.

James Tucker, who has acreage in southwest Missouri’s Polk and Greene counties, told KOLR-TV he concerned about losing their farms due to the Trade War with China.

Republican Josh Hawley, her challenger in the upcoming Senate election, supports the tariffs imposed by President Trump.

