University Extension to hold free program on drought management in Princeton

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a free program on drought management in Princeton next month. Drought Management for Producers will be held at the Hal England Center the evening of August 1st at 6:30.

Agronomy Specialist Andy Luke will discuss pasture management through drought and emergency annual forage, Livestock Specialist Jenna Monnig will talk about potential nitrate and prussic acid toxicity issues, State Beef Nutrition Specialist Doctor Eric Bailey will speak on extending hay supplies through supplemental feed, and Ag Business Specialist Joe Koenen will discuss the economics of destocking, culling, and feed purchase decisions.

Interested individuals wanting to attend should RSVP to the Mercer County Extension Office by July 30th by calling 660-748-3315.

