Burn ban temporarily lifted in Livingston County

The burn ban for Livingston County has been temporarily lifted due to conditions temporarily improving with Thursday’s rain.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas has authorized the 48-hour temporary lifting of the ban to allow for necessary burning. The ban will return Saturday morning at 9 o’clock. The decision will be reevaluated if conditions change.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the burn ban for Grundy County remains in effect until further notice.

