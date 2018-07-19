Hamilton man arrested in Livingston County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hamilton man in Livingston County Wednesday night on a DeKalb County warrant accusing him of multiple allegations.

The warrant for 36-year-old Scottie Robertson was for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Robertson was also accused of failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, driving while suspended, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, no proof of insurance, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Robertson was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

