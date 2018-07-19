Entries now being accepted for the North Central Missouri Fair Parade

Entries are being accepted for the North Central Missouri Fair Parade with a theme of “Welcome Home.”

The parade will be held in Trenton on the evening of July 31st with the lineup of entries set to begin at 5 o’clock. The parade will begin to roll down the streets of Trenton at 5:30.

Fair Parade Chairperson Katie Kinney explains all entries for the parade are free, including political entries and that all types of entries will be accepted. There is no limit to the number of entries in the parade.

Some of the categories in which entries can be judged include the largest family in the parade, the couple married the longest, the oldest woman and oldest man, most unusual entry, best business and non-business float, oldest motor car or truck driven in the parade, best restored tractor driven in the parade, the oldest farm tractor, best dressed horse and rider male and female, best restored motor vehicle, best dressed saddle club in club colors, best matched horses or ponies ridden in the parade, most unusual horse-drawn vehicle, and saddle club with largest number of horses in the parade.

Entries will be allowed to throw candy this year which is one of the many aspects the younger crowd looks forward to.

The parade route winds its way down Normal Street to 17th Street, then turns on 17th Street and proceeds to Main Street. The parade then rolls down Main Street to Ninth Street and will end at Bulldog Avenue.

Those interested in entering the parade should contact Katie Kinney at 660-654-1443 who asks that callers tell her how many entries they would like in the parade as well as if they would like their entries to be judged. Parade organizers suggest that anyone with a truck and a trailer ask for two spots in order to give plenty of room.

Kinney notes there is no set deadline, but she would like entries to register before July 30th with those pre-registering to be issued their numbers for the parade that day.

Since organizers have no control over the weather, they note that the parade will be canceled if inclement weather becomes an issue.

Like this: Like Loading...