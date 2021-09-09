Unionville man facing multiple charges after admitting to having sex with girl less than 15-years-old

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Unionville resident faces five felonies after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a juvenile who was less than 15 years old.

Twenty-year-old Jack Isaac Daniel Rogers has been charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving physical injury and sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree child molestation, and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash only. An initial appearance in the Associate Division of Putnam County Circuit Court is scheduled for September 10th.

A probable cause statement says Rogers admitted having deviate sexual intercourse with the juvenile in February and March. One incident reportedly was at his parents’ address in Putnam County, and a second was either at his parents’ address or Rogers’s current address in Putnam County.

Related