Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education takes action on several agenda items during Wednesday meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education took action on several items on September 8, 2021.

The board approved a change order on the old gym remodel to lower the cost of the ceiling insulation. Secretary Heather Turner says the price was lowered by $10,000.

Bids are to be sought for demolition and site preparation of property under contract for purchase. Turner reports the property by the school currently has a vacant home on it, and the district plans to use the property for a parking lot.

The board accepted a bid from the Home Exchange Bank for a certificate of deposit investment for $500,000. The 12-month term was selected at a rate of .5%.

An Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 tutoring program was approved. Plans and procedures were reviewed regarding COVID-19, and the board approved fundraising requests from different school organizations.

A Volkswagen Bus grant request was approved. Turner notes Tri-County could receive a grant for a VW bus. Bids will also be sought for a school bus.

The board went into an executive session for personnel.

Related