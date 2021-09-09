Chillicothe Fire Department responds to vehicle fire on Grandview Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 408 Grandview Street on September 8, 2021.

Captain and Emergency Medical Technician Tracy Bradley says the caller reporting the fire did not believe anyone was in the vehicle. A Chillicothe Police officer on the scene said the fire was in the engine compartment.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle next to the neighbor’s privacy fence had fire coming from under the hood and had a broken windshield. A police officer on the scene said he tried to make contact with the homeowner, but no one answered the door.

The fire department used 100 feet of handline to reach the fire. Firefighters used a Halligan tool to try to open the hood, but it was hardly latched. Water was used to extinguish the flames. Entry was made through the driver’s side window, and flames were extinguished. Seven hundred fifty gallons of water were used.

Bradley says, at that time, resident Todd Buss came outside, said he did not know anything was going on and asked how the fire happened. Bradley asked him if anyone had used the vehicle on September 8th. Buss reportedly said he had someone put a battery in it about two weeks ago, and the vehicle had not moved since. He said it was his wife’s vehicle, and she had been out of town for a while. The vehicle owner was listed as Shannon Buss.

The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted for an investigation. The Chillicothe Fire Department left the scene with the Fire Marshal and Chillicothe Police. The fire department was at the scene for about an hour.

