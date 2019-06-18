Unionville man arrested on drug allegations and resisting arrest

The highway patrol reports the arrest of a Unionville resident Monday night in Putnam County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tylor Ryals is facing potential charges and was taken to the Putnam County jail on a 24-hour hold.

Ryals is accused of violating an order of protection, alleged resisting arrest as well as possible drug offenses. Those include felony possession of controlled substance listed as methamphetamine and pills, misdemeanor possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.