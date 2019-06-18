Chillicothe firefighters respond to car fire

Chillicothe firefighters were dispatched Monday afternoon to a motor vehicle fire in the driveway at 1212 Locust Street.

Upon arrival, the engine compartment hood was up on the small black, four-door Ford car with smoke showing, but no flames.

According to a report from Firefighter/Paramedic Tyler Bowlen, the reporting party stated he was using a neighbors garden hose in an attempt to extinguish the fire. The smoldering engine compartment was further extinguished with the use of a water cannon.

The cause of the car fire was undetermined.