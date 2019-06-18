Osborn woman hurt in crash that demolishes car

A resident of Osborn was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Linn County one mile east of Laclede.

Twenty-five-year-old Hannah Ford received moderate injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. The driver of a second vehicle, 62-year-old Gary Alexander of Linneus, wasn’t hurt.

Both vehicles were eastbound on Highway 36 when the car driven by Ms. Ford was struck in the rear demolishing the car. Alexander’s Sports utility vehicle received extensive damage.

Both drivers were using safety equipment.