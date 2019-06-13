Two-vehicle crash west of Chillicothe injures three

Residents of Chillicothe, Winston, and Weatherby were taken to Hedrick Medical Center Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident about seven miles to the west of Chillicothe.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 57-year-old David Mitchell of Chillicothe, 51-year-old Lisa Piburn of Winston, and 55-year-old Sharon Clemons of Weatherby.

According to state troopers, Mitchell was driving a van southbound on LIV Road 515 when he allegedly pulled into the path of a westbound sports utility vehicle on Highway 190. Piburn was the driver of the SUV with Clemons as her passenger. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the south side of Highway 190 coming to rest on their wheels.

All occupants were using their seat belts with extensive damage noted to both vehicles.