Two tractor-trailer trucks crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and Business 36 in Chillicothe

Two semi trucks were involved in an accident at the intersection of Highway 36 and Business 36 in south Chillicothe requiring the Chillicothe Fire Department to assist with lighting at the scene Wednesday night.

According to Captain Les Hinnen, one semi was in the south ditch but upright and the other was on its right side across the eastbound lanes of Highway 36. The driver of the semi in the ditch was out of the vehicle and the driver of the overturned semi was climbing out the windshield of the truck with the assistance of a Highway Patrolman.

The fire department used scene lighting from Rescue 1 to assist the wrecker crew with the removal of the big rigs from the roadway. Hinnen noted there was some oil and fuel spilled on the highway as a result of the collision and the wrecker crew cleaned it up.

Both drivers refused care at the scene.